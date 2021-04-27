Advertisement

New Carlisle plant getting $13 million upgrade

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An advancement in battery technology is behind a $13 million plant upgrade in New Carlisle.

Unifrax now employs 115 people and plans to add 20 more full-time jobs at its factory on Smilax Road.

The company wants to buy new equipment to bring a new manufacturing process to the plant.

That process involves the use of fibers and powders to support advanced battery technology.

The company’s mean hourly wage is $23 an hour.

A tax abatement request goes before the St. Joseph County Council at a meeting tonight, with public hearings set for May 11 and June 8.

