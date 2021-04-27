Morris Performing Arts Center announces $30 million campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center--itself—took center stage today.

Supporters are on a $30 million mission to make dramatic improvements there.

The work would include everything from replacing the theater seats to adding a three-story parking garage with up to 350 spaces.

“Parking is tight in and around downtown on a show night when you have packed restaurants and packed Morris, a packed Century Center, we know that parking really does get tight. We think by adding a parking garage we’ll, it will not only be an amenity for our patrons, but it will allow us to unlock some economic development potentials,” said South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri.

The Morris will celebrate its 100th anniversary in December of 2022. Supporters want to make sure the venue is in a good position to survive for another 100-years.

Today, a vision of the theater’s future was shared publicly for the very first time through an artist rendering.

“There was an audible gasp when we unveiled the sketch. That’s exactly what we were hoping for,” Perri said.

Plans also call for an 18,000 square foot, two story addition on the building’s north side where the entrance, lobby, and box office would be moved. “The theatre is crowded when we have new safety protocols like metal detectors, and bag checks, when we added bars, and concessions to the theater. The lobby got tight,” Perri explained.

The plans also indicate that many future performances at the Morris wouldn’t necessarily take place inside the building. $5 million worth of planned improvements would be made to the fountain and plaza outside the front door. Those plans include an outdoor stage.

“It was bold, it was aggressive, it was exciting, and we can’t wait to enjoy it in another four or five years,” said Chris Murphy in announcing his support for the project.

Chris and Carmi Murphy, along with the Carmichael Foundation donated $5 million to the cause.

The project hinges on raising $20 million in private donations and receiving a $10-million donation from the City of South Bend. “We don’ have all the dollars ready to go because that’s why we need to keep raising money. We feel very good about how far we’ve come so fast and given the response that comes for this venue, and how much love the community has for this venue, we know we’re going to get there,” said Mayor James Mueller.

Later this year, the theater floor will be replaced and new seats with cup holders will be installed. Some of the larger parts of the project will likely just be beginning about the time the 100th anniversary of the Morris comes around in December of 2022.

Perri says about 80-percent of the city’s contribution will likely come from a planed increase in the Innkeeper’s Tax, which is the tax paid on the rental of hotel rooms in St. Joseph County.

