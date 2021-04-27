Michigan City man found guilty in double fatal overdose deaths
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is found guilty in his alleged role in two drug overdose deaths.
44-year-old Jesse Brockman was found guilty on ten counts, including failure to report a dead body, reckless homicide, and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
On September 24, 2019, police officers were sent to a motel in the 3900 block of Franklin Street to do a welfare check on a 29-year-old man.
When they got inside one of the rooms they found two people dead and one still alive.
The two people that died were identified as 26-year-old Christina Rossetti and 29-year-old Zachary Granzo. The third individual was taken to a hospital.
It was in the same room that illegal drugs were seized by police.
After a 16-hour investigation, police eventually arrested Brockman.
His next court date is set for May 20.
