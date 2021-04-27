Advertisement

Medical Moment: Twin breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Identical twins have a lot in common, but there’s one thing both of these women would have rather done without.

More on a double diagnosis of breast cancer, in today’s Medical Moment.

They look alike, sound alike, and may even have the same mannerisms.

Identical twins also often have the uncanny ability to read each other’s minds.

But as Martie Salt reports, for two New Jersey sisters, the similarities didn’t end there.

The sisters did have one other similarity that impacted their diagnoses.

Both had dense breast tissue, and doctors used ABVS ultrasound to detect the abnormalities.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Michigan City man found guilty in double drug overdose trial.
Michigan City man found guilty in double fatal overdose deaths

Latest News

Generic Vaccine Pic
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart County updates and hearing from Rep. Walorski
Rep. Jackie Walorski
Rep. Walorski touches on Indiana labor shortage
Supporters are on a $30 million mission to make dramatic improvements at the Morris Performing...
Morris Performing Arts Center announces $30 million campaign
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is set to make its way to students 16 and older at North...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students & residents coming to North Judson-San Pierre Schools Friday