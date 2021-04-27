Advertisement

Jack’s Donuts partners with Sweet Dreams Ministry

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Vincent de Paul society is partnering with Jack’s Donuts to help end childhood bedlessness in St. Joseph County.

Jack’s Donuts is donating 20 percent of its sales today and Wednesday to the Society’s Sweet Dreams Ministry, which provides children ages 3 to 17 in the community with a brand-new mattress, bed frame, pillow, sheets, comforter, and handmade blanket.

“Some of these kids have never had a bed before, so it’s really great to partner with Jack’s. And if a child gets a good night of sleep, they’re a lot more rested for school. And they do better academically and emotionally as well,” says Stephanie Kennedy, development coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul.

Since the program began four years ago, the society has provided more than 300 beds to children in St. Joseph County.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

