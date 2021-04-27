Irish hope to control game this time around against Valparaiso

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball is set to play its first Midweek game in two weeks on Tuesday as Valparaiso comes to the Bend.

These two schools actually squared up in the first Irish midweek game of the season. The Domers came out on top 6-3. but it was a game Irish manager Link Jarrett admits they did not have control of until late.

Jarrett hopes the Irish come out with more energy this time around against Valpo.

“I hope we have a little more rhythm to how we go about the midweek game,” Jarrett said. “Offensively in these midweek games you want to jump out and do some things and create some early offense. You can’t always do it, but that’s what you would like to do. We really didn’t do that last time. I think we had some chances to kind of separate and bust that game open if I remember and we didn’t quite do it.”

Notre Dame pitcher Aidan Tyrell will get the ball on the bump for his fifth start of the season.

First pitch is at 5 PM on ACC Network Extra.

