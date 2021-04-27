Advertisement

Irish hope to control game this time around against Valparaiso

Jarrett hopes the Irish come out with more energy this time around against Valpo.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball is set to play its first Midweek game in two weeks on Tuesday as Valparaiso comes to the Bend.

These two schools actually squared up in the first Irish midweek game of the season. The Domers came out on top 6-3. but it was a game Irish manager Link Jarrett admits they did not have control of until late.

Jarrett hopes the Irish come out with more energy this time around against Valpo.

“I hope we have a little more rhythm to how we go about the midweek game,” Jarrett said. “Offensively in these midweek games you want to jump out and do some things and create some early offense. You can’t always do it, but that’s what you would like to do. We really didn’t do that last time. I think we had some chances to kind of separate and bust that game open if I remember and we didn’t quite do it.”

Notre Dame pitcher Aidan Tyrell will get the ball on the bump for his fifth start of the season.

First pitch is at 5 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross

Latest News

Irish ready for rematch with Valparaiso
Irish ready for rematch with Valparaiso
Mayer doesn’t want to have a sophomore slump. He’s ready to continue dominating come next season.
Michael Mayer wants to stay hungry heading into sophomore season
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is expected to be a first-round draft pick.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is ready to contribute day one in the NFL