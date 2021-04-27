Gov. Holcomb sues legislature over emergency powers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state’s chief executive declares an emergency.

Holcomb’s lawyers filed a lawsuit today challenging the law that the Republican-dominated legislature enacted over his veto.

The lawsuit argues that the legislature is stealing a power given exclusively to the governor under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.

Legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.

