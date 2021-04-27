First Alert Forecast: The 80s Arrive Before The Rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Breezy, winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. Very warm for this time of year with a high in the low 80s. High of 84.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with a scattered showers or thunderstorm possible by morning. Remaining breezy but warm. Low of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day with temperatures remaining in the middle 70s. High of 75.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers during the morning gives way to a steadier rain during the day. Breezy and cooler with a high in the lower 60s. High of 62.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures bottom out Friday in the upper 50s as some cooler air floods into the area behind the rain showers. As the weekend approaches, we will see some sunshine and increase the temperatures gradually. Back up to near 70 by the second half of the weekend. This period remains dry before more chances of rain as we head into the first week of May.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 26th, 2021

Monday’s High: 74

Monday’s Low: 37

Precipitation: 0.00″

