Elkhart County seeing rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Right now, hospitals in district two are full with multiple patients on oxygen.

Goshen and Elkhart General are also boarding patients in the ER.

This as both the U.K. and California variants have been found in the county.

However, health officials are still encouraging you to go to the hospital if you’re experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency.

“I want to make it clear that all the hospitals in our District 2 are open and available. And if you have a life-threatening condition, don’t be afraid to go. We will care for you. I just want people to understand that the spread is increasing rapidly, and our beds are becoming full with COVID-positive patients,” says Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait.

Officials also say elective procedures have not been cancelled at this point in time, but that it will be considered if cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

