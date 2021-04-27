Advertisement

Dunn returns, but Hawks fall 100-86 to Pistons

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks in the offseason, went scoreless in 13 minutes.
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, right, goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward...
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, right, goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, left, and Atlanta center Clint Capela during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season. There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery. Dunn, who signed with the Hawks in the offseason, went scoreless in 13 minutes.

