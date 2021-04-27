Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students & residents coming to North Judson-San Pierre Schools Friday

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is set to make its way to students 16 and older at North Judson-San Pierre Schools this Friday.

“Our students at North Judson-St. Pierre have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin says.

Zupin says the school corporation is partnering with Pulaski Memorial Hospital to host the vaccine clinic that will also be open to community members as well.

“If we have community members out there that say wow, that’s 10 minutes from my house as opposed to a half an hour, or that’s two minutes from my house, they are welcome to register as well,” Zupin says.

Zupin adds that while the COVID-19 vaccine offers potential, it is strictly optional.

“It allows us to be more open, it makes us feel more comfortable and safer,” Zupin says. “This is strictly optional, whatever everybody’s comfort level is.”

For those who want to get the vaccine, Zupin says the process is simple.

“They register, and then they get a text from Pulaski Memorial making sure that the parental consent form because this does need parental consent. And then on Friday, around noon, we will call the students down, they will be vaccinated, they need to wait their 15 minutes to make sure that they are good to go back to class and that’s the first round. And then they come back on May 21st for that second round,” Zupin says.

To register for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at North Judson-San Pierre Schools Friday, April 30th, click here or visit https://www.njsp.k12.in.us/.

