Christ Child Society gears up for 2nd annual Diaper Drop

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society is gearing up for an important fundraiser to help local moms just in time for Mother’s Day.

The 2nd annual Diaper Drop will take place on May 5th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can drop off diapers at their new location: 2366 Miracle Lane in Mishawaka.

Sizes three and up are especially needed right now.

The diapers collected will go to St. Margaret’s House, El Campito, Center for the Homeless, St. Vincent de Paul, and the YWCA.

“What better time to do it than Mother’s Day? Because you know, moms and their hearts, they want to take care of their children,” said Debbie Low, the Diaper Drop chair. “And can you imagine being a mom who knows she’s only got a half a dozen diapers for the whole day, when in fact a child uses many more than that.”

