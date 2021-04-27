Advertisement

Bulls hold off Heat late, win 110-102 in Miami

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which missed a chance to move into the No. 6 spot in the East and give coach Erik Spoelstra his 600th career regular-season win.
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes to the basket as cMiami Heat forward Trevor Ariza,...
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes to the basket as cMiami Heat forward Trevor Ariza, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Miami. The Bulls won 110-102. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Daniel Theis added 23 and the Chicago Bulls moved closer to the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Miami Heat 110-102. Coby White added 17 points for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 36-20 run and outrebounded Miami 51-34. Theis had 12 rebounds and Vucevic 11 for Chicago. Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which missed a chance to move into the No. 6 spot in the East and give coach Erik Spoelstra his 600th career regular-season win. Trevor Ariza added 18 points for the Heat.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross

Latest News

Irish manager Link Jarrett exchanges lineup card with Valparaiso prior to midweek game on March...
Irish hope to control game this time around against Valparaiso
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a three-run home run in the fifth inning of...
Bounceback: Freeman hits 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, right, goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward...
Dunn returns, but Hawks fall 100-86 to Pistons
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario leaves the field with the Kansas City Royals celebrating a...
Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers