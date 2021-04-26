YWCA Safe Haven gears up for annual SOS fundraiser

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA Safe Haven is a place of hope for women and children who need help, many times feeling domestic violence.

In addition to being a shelter, Safe Haven also provides programs and services to help women and children heal and build new lives.

The annual YWCA Safe Haven “Support our Shelter” (SOS) fundraiser will take place on Thursday, April 29th to raise crucial dollars for daily operations.

The event will be broadcasted on WHME TV 46, and on the YWCA North Central Indiana’s Facebook page.

Both silent and live auctions will take place.

“It’s our largest main fundraiser for Safe Haven,” said Amanda Ceravolo, VP development & communications for YWCA. “All of the money raised out this fundraiser goes directly to this shelter to help support it throughout the year.”

If you can’t join in on the SOS fundraiser but would still love to help, the YWCA Safe Haven is always looking for other donations.

You can donate things like diapers, clothing and games.

To learn more about the SOS Fundraiser, click here.

