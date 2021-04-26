Advertisement

YWCA Safe Haven gears up for annual SOS fundraiser

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA Safe Haven is a place of hope for women and children who need help, many times feeling domestic violence.

In addition to being a shelter, Safe Haven also provides programs and services to help women and children heal and build new lives.

The annual YWCA Safe Haven “Support our Shelter” (SOS) fundraiser will take place on Thursday, April 29th to raise crucial dollars for daily operations.

The event will be broadcasted on WHME TV 46, and on the YWCA North Central Indiana’s Facebook page.

Both silent and live auctions will take place.

“It’s our largest main fundraiser for Safe Haven,” said Amanda Ceravolo, VP development & communications for YWCA. “All of the money raised out this fundraiser goes directly to this shelter to help support it throughout the year.”

If you can’t join in on the SOS fundraiser but would still love to help, the YWCA Safe Haven is always looking for other donations.

You can donate things like diapers, clothing and games.

To learn more about the SOS Fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19

Latest News

Photo copyright: IDNR
Free access to Indiana parks, Free Fishing Day on May 2
Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
The Maple Syrup Festival that the town of Wakarusa is best known for made its return after...
Maple Syrup Festival returns to Wakarusa