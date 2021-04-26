Vaccine Tracker: Missing the second dose and vaccine hesitancy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re taking a look at the issue of vaccine hesitancy and reaching herd immunity. We’re also learning more about a recent report saying that nearly 5 million people have not received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

First, here are the latest percentages in each county of those fully vaccinated from COVID-19:

As for getting second doses into arms, the CEO of HealthLinc says now that Johnson & Johnson is approved for use once again, having that single dose option is one of the keys to avoiding missing that second dose.

“We’re going to get people with the J&J immunized in just two weeks versus basically six, but again if people are hesitant the most important thing is to get a vaccine in your arm and get it today,” HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel says.

On top of missing second doses, vaccine hesitancy continues to be a problem all around. The St. Joseph County Department of Health says that achieving herd immunity is likely going to be a mix of vaccination efforts and natural immunity from getting infected with COVID-19. Herd immunity is not likely to come from vaccination alone.

“We have to accept that there’s a certain group that’s not going to get vaccinated no matter what we do. I think there’s another group that’s not likely to get vaccinated for COVID for whatever reason; they either view COVID as a hoax or they don’t view it as a risk to themselves. So at some level we have to cut our losses there but really try to capture all the undecided voters and from there we really have to strive to understand what’s driving their hesitancy,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer with St. Joseph County Department of Health.

Working through resistance to getting the vaccine is trying to educate those people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated and addressing one of the many reasons people may avoid the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Is it concerns about safety of the vaccines or the time frame in which the vaccines we’re developed? Is it concern about the risk to themselves of COVID versus the vaccine? Or are their other historical, racial factors that play into it? Or is it logistical things transportation is an issue, getting two days off from work is an issue, and so for any of those barriers we need different strategies to combat them,” Dr. Fox says.

