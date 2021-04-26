Advertisement

U.S. 20-31, State Road 2 to experience lane closures

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting next Monday, there’ll be lane closures on both the U.S. 20-31 bypass and State Road 2 in St. Joseph County.

Both roads will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Lane closures will alternate for bridge painting and preventative maintenance work.

The closures will remain in effect through early August.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Latest News

Source: AP
State Road 23 undergoing construction
State Road 15 closed near Silver Lake
State Road 15 closed near Silver Lake
Portion of Angela Blvd closing Monday
I-94 to be closed for bridge demolishment over 3 weekends
I-94 to be closed for bridge demolishment over 3 weekends