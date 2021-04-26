U.S. 20-31, State Road 2 to experience lane closures

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting next Monday, there’ll be lane closures on both the U.S. 20-31 bypass and State Road 2 in St. Joseph County.

Both roads will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Lane closures will alternate for bridge painting and preventative maintenance work.

The closures will remain in effect through early August.

