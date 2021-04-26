South Bend city street repairs project kicks off

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has kicked off a multi-year plan to improve the condition of local streets. The three-year, $25 million ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ project includes milling, resurfacing, full reconstruction, or brick spot repairs.

“When we did our community survey, roads were one of the top things on the survey that they want to see us invest in the city,” commented Eric Horvath, Director of Public Works.

In 2021, at least 115 streets are scheduled for work. The streets in the worst condition are at the top of the list, like Liberty Street where crews began repairs on Monday, between Washington Street and Western Avenue.

“We rate the, the streets two different ways. There’s one where our team is trained to, to look at the conditions and assign a rating. And then there’s also an automatic way to do it. That’s called robotics where you basically attach a camera to two vehicles and drive over the streets,” explained Mayor James Mueller.

Some set to be repaired in 2021 include Ewing Avenue from High Street to Dale; Fellows Street from Donmoyer to Tasher; and Sunnyside Avenue from Jefferson to Colfax.

“Those are some of the, the less traveled streets and those in neighborhoods that just have never been able to make the cut due to a lack of funding,” Mueller said.

Construction timetables depend on the severity of street repairs, which could days or a couple of months.

Click here for the list of streets set to be repaired in 2021. Up-to-date construction announcements can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

