Advertisement

South Bend city street repairs project kicks off

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has kicked off a multi-year plan to improve the condition of local streets. The three-year, $25 million ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ project includes milling, resurfacing, full reconstruction, or brick spot repairs.

“When we did our community survey, roads were one of the top things on the survey that they want to see us invest in the city,” commented Eric Horvath, Director of Public Works.

In 2021, at least 115 streets are scheduled for work. The streets in the worst condition are at the top of the list, like Liberty Street where crews began repairs on Monday, between Washington Street and Western Avenue.

“We rate the, the streets two different ways. There’s one where our team is trained to, to look at the conditions and assign a rating. And then there’s also an automatic way to do it. That’s called robotics where you basically attach a camera to two vehicles and drive over the streets,” explained Mayor James Mueller.

Some set to be repaired in 2021 include Ewing Avenue from High Street to Dale; Fellows Street from Donmoyer to Tasher; and Sunnyside Avenue from Jefferson to Colfax.

“Those are some of the, the less traveled streets and those in neighborhoods that just have never been able to make the cut due to a lack of funding,” Mueller said.

Construction timetables depend on the severity of street repairs, which could days or a couple of months.

Click here for the list of streets set to be repaired in 2021. Up-to-date construction announcements can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified

Latest News

Fully vaccinated 4/26/21
Vaccine Tracker: Missing the second dose and vaccine hesitancy
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
The first pass for leaf pickup began in St. Joseph County Monday. 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim...
St. Joseph County establishing leaf pickup plans
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash