Police need help finding suspect in homicide

Matthew J. Cramer II
Matthew J. Cramer II(Fort Wayne Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is working with St. Joseph County Police to find a suspect in a homicide case.

Police believe Matthew Cramer is in the South Bend/Osceola/Lakeville area.

He should be considered dangerous.

Cramer, 21, is 5′11,″ 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a black Adidas sport jacket.

If you see Cramer, please contact the St. Joseph County Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

You can also call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

