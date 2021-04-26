Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Advertisement

Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of West Mishawaka Avenue around 10 Monday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of West Mishawaka Avenue around 10 Monday morning.

A 23-year-old female was in a car that had been shot at.

However, she was not hit by the bullet, and only had minor injuries from flying glass.

Still, the police department is asking for assistance from the public to catch the suspect.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area north on Liberty Drive and west on Broadway, driving a green pick-up truck.

