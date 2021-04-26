Advertisement

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi unveils new health clinic in Benton Harbor

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - It is the start of a new beginning for health care in Benton Harbor as the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi unveiled its new Mshkiki Community Health Clinic at a ribbon cutting Monday.

“I’m just very pleased on the behalf of the Pokagon Band that we are able to provide this service to the residents in this area,” Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman of Pokagon Bamd of Potawatomi, told 16 News Now.

It is a service that will serve the primary medical and dental care needs of medical eligible and low income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton Township.

“There is not a lot of choices in this area for primary care and dental care options for residents. The reason why we are here is to offer that other choice for individuals who are seeking care,” Priscilla Gatties, Director of Health Services at Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, says.

The clinic, which is located at 1986 Mall Place in Benton Harbor, is expected to operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gatties says the clinic will also go above and beyond to help past, present, and any future COVID-19 patients.

“We will also be operating a COVID-19 respiratory clinic where patients can come and get tested, and treated for COVID-19 symptoms, as well as receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” Gatties says.

And while the focus of the health care services combined will hone in on Medicaid eligible and low income families, Wesaw says the Pokagon Band is ready to help everyone within the place they call home.

“When you consider that we spent the last 14 months in a pandemic, to be able to come up with idea, and put it together, and create another option for the folks in the Benton Harbor-Benton Township area for health care service is just an amazing accomplishment. This is our home, we’ve been here forever and when we do things that benefit the community. It’s not just our community, it’s the entire community,” Wesaw said.

Officials have yet to announce when the Mshkiki Community Clinic in a Benton Harbor will be open to the public as they continue to hire and fill open staff positions.

For more on jobs, or information on the clinic can be found at www.MshkikiClinic.com. To schedule an appointment, please call (269) 945-5854 or send an email to info@mshkikiclinic.com.

