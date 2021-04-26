Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth mom is asking for the public’s help finding her pregnant teenage daughter who ran away from home.

“Please if you know where she is at, call me, or call the Sheriff’s Department of any county.”

This is a photo of 14-year-old Destina Adorno. She is the daughter of her mother Berniece Adorno and was reportedly last seen on Thursday after running away from her Plymouth home.

“She has got a whole family out looking for her day and night, and we all just want her home.”

Destina is 5 feet tall, 114 lbs, has brown eyes, a rose tattoo on her left forearm, and according to her mother, 6 weeks pregnant.

“With her being pregnant, she is going to need medical attention soon and I’m just worried to death something bad is going to happen.”

Berniece says she believes her daughter ran away with a friend and could be in the Rochester area.

“The police, Marshall County, Starke, and Fulton County are all aware of it. They have had a broadcast of her missing.”

While Berniece continues to search for her daughter, she says she hopes Destina makes it back home safely.

“We are all here for her to help her with this pregnancy and this baby, so she can come back home and we will al be here to help her, support her. I just want my daughter home where she belongs. Her sister wants her home. She misses her, we all miss her, we love her, we worry about her. Just come back home. That’s all I’m asking.”

The family is offering up to a $500 reward.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Destina Adorno, you are asked to call 574-540-7428, or contact police.

