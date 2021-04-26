Advertisement

Michigan losing House seat

By 16 News Now and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - The state of Michigan will lose a congressional seat.

The 2020 census shows Michigan’s growth is lagging, resulting in the state losing a U.S. House seat.

California and Illinois have also lost a seat.

Texas, Florida and Colorado are among the states that have gained a seat.

From the Associated Press:

Michigan’s slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states. The U.S. Census Bureau listed the state’s 2020 apportionment population at 10,084,442, leaving Michigan with 13 congressional seats. Michigan’s population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Latest News

Pamela Whitten will become IU’s first female president July 1.
Indiana University’s president-elect visits South Bend campus
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Michigan losing House seat
Michigan losing House seat