Michigan losing House seat

Mich. (WNDU) - The state of Michigan will lose a congressional seat.

The 2020 census shows Michigan’s growth is lagging, resulting in the state losing a U.S. House seat.

California and Illinois have also lost a seat.

Texas, Florida and Colorado are among the states that have gained a seat.

From the Associated Press:

Michigan’s slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states. The U.S. Census Bureau listed the state’s 2020 apportionment population at 10,084,442, leaving Michigan with 13 congressional seats. Michigan’s population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

