Michael Mayer wants to stay hungry heading into sophomore season

Michael Mayer busted out on to the scene last year as a dominating freshmen tight end for the Fighting Irish.

Now as he prepares for his second season, Mayer wants to continue to contribute.

Mayer was Notre Dame’s second leading receiver last year, averaging nearly 11 yards a reception and led the team with 42 receptions.

Dubbed Baby Gronk, Mayer earned himself a spot on The Athletic’s Freshman All-America First Team.

Mayer doesn’t want to have a sophomore slump. He’s ready to continue dominating come next season.

“I think it’s just staying doing what I did,” Mayer said. “Coming in as a freshman, I was very hungry to play. I wanted to be on the field with everybody. I think that determination has to stay the same. I have to come in and I have to still act like no spot is predetermined right now. You know we have a lot of good tight ends right now. A lot of good people are playing. I think I just gotta keep that hunger. I gotta keep that pride. I just gotta keep playing and keeping my head down.”

Mayer and the Irish will be back in action this Saturday for the Blue-Gold Game.

That gets underway at 12:30 on Peacock.

