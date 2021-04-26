Advertisement

Medical Moment: Spring allergies or COVID?

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are those itchy eyes, runny nose, and sneezes symptoms of allergies or COVID-19?

In today’s Medical Moment, how you can spot the difference.

Spring is in full bloom, and so may be your allergies.

But with every cough, sneeze, or tickle of the throat, many are wondering if they have COVID.

Martie Salt has what you need to know when it comes to spring allergies and COVID-19.

It’s also possible to have allergies and COVID at the same time.

So, contact your doctor if you have your regular allergy symptoms, like itchy eyes and runny nose, along with fever and chills.

