Marian grad Devin Cannady suffers gruesome ankle injury during game against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Marian High School grad Devin Cannady suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Orlando Magic’s games against the Pacers on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Cannady went up to block a shot and got tangled up with the Pacers’ Edmond Sumner in the first quarter.

Cannady winced in pain on the court as his teammate, Mo Bamba, took off his own jersey to cover Cannady’s leg.

He was taken off on a stretcher but waved to the crowd.

The Magic announced that Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle and will need surgery.

