Maple Syrup Festival returns to Wakarusa

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Maple Syrup Festival that the town of Wakarusa is best known for made its return after having to be canceled last year.

This year marks the 52nd year of the festival, which features carnival rides, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup!

One of the festival co-chairs who has been a part of the event for nearly 20 years says having to cancel last year was gut-wrenching for everyone but has made this year all the more special.

“I grew up in Wakarusa. My family has been here for over 150 years. It’s a small-town community. It’s part of you, the Maple Syrup Festival is, when you’re here this long, and I enjoy doing it,” Maple Syrup Festival Co-Chair Todd Scheets said.

The Maple Syrup Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon, but you can catch it again next year during the last weekend in April.

