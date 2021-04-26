Advertisement

Magic’s and Marian alum Cannady has surgery to repair dislocated right ankle

He won’t play again this season. The Magic say a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday.
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, center, claps his hands while fans cheer as he is taken off...
Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, center, claps his hands while fans cheer as he is taken off the court after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic has had surgery to clean out his dislocated right ankle. Tests show he did not fracture the joint as originally feared. The Magic say a series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana. He needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher. He won’t play again this season. The Magic say a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday. The former Marian High School basketball star is expected to make a full recovery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario leaves the field with the Kansas City Royals celebrating a...
Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw (65) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL...
Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw retires after latest concussion
Mayer doesn’t want to have a sophomore slump. He’s ready to continue dominating come next season.
Michael Mayer wants to stay hungry heading into sophomore season
Mayer doesn’t want to have a sophomore slump. He’s ready to continue dominating come next season.
Michael Mayer wants to stay hungry heading into sophomore season