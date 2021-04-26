Magic’s and Marian alum Cannady has surgery to repair dislocated right ankle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic has had surgery to clean out his dislocated right ankle. Tests show he did not fracture the joint as originally feared. The Magic say a series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana. He needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher. He won’t play again this season. The Magic say a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday. The former Marian High School basketball star is expected to make a full recovery.

In other words: “God Works Miracles” https://t.co/VQahGT2SW6 — Devin Cannady (@devin_cannady3) April 26, 2021

