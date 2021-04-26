Advertisement

Indiana University’s president-elect visits South Bend campus

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University’s president-elect makes a quick visit to the South Bend campus.

Pamela Whitten will become IU’s first female president July 1.

During an interview this morning, she spoke about the challenges of starting next school year with a normal learning model amid the pandemic, and how IU is working to bring back students safely.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to return to a full normal. I know the current administration is actually working very hard on the planning to come out of the pandemic. So kinda the post pandemic, so I think that we’ll all have to wait in the coming weeks for the decisions that they make that of course I’m quite confident will be based on science and health professionals as well,” Whitten says.

Whitten succeeds Michael A. McRobbie, who has served as president since 2007.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Latest News

State of Michigan and United States flags fly the day before Election Day 2020.
Michigan losing House seat
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Michigan losing House seat
Michigan losing House seat