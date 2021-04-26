Indiana University’s president-elect visits South Bend campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University’s president-elect makes a quick visit to the South Bend campus.

Pamela Whitten will become IU’s first female president July 1.

During an interview this morning, she spoke about the challenges of starting next school year with a normal learning model amid the pandemic, and how IU is working to bring back students safely.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to return to a full normal. I know the current administration is actually working very hard on the planning to come out of the pandemic. So kinda the post pandemic, so I think that we’ll all have to wait in the coming weeks for the decisions that they make that of course I’m quite confident will be based on science and health professionals as well,” Whitten says.

Whitten succeeds Michael A. McRobbie, who has served as president since 2007.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.