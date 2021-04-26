Advertisement

Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario leaves the field with the Kansas City Royals celebrating a...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario leaves the field with the Kansas City Royals celebrating a win in a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years. The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7. Detroit has the worst record in the majors at 7-16 after losing 10 of 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003. Brad Keller earned the win after giving up two runs over six innings.

