Free access to Indiana parks, Free Fishing Day on May 2

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on Sunday, May 2.

May 2 is also Free Fishing Day.

Free Fishing Day allows all Indiana residents to fish in the state’s public waters without a fishing license. All size and bag limits remain in effect.

On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits remain in effect. For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out the fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish to help maximize your experience.

Free admission provides a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite DNR property or visit a new site. Find DNR properties across the state and the facilities they offer at dnr.IN.gov. Planned interpretive naturalist-led activities are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

Along with fishing, DNR properties offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and more. Getting active outside can support physical and mental health and provides a way to socialize safely with family and friends.

Free gate admission and this Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Visit Indiana Week, which is May 2-8. Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when you visit a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.

