First Alert Forecast: Warming Up To Start The Week

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the low 70s by the afternoon. Winds from the East will be gusty at times. High of 72.

MONDAY NIGHT: Remaining mild overnight with some high clouds. Breezy with winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. Low of 58.

TUESDAY: Very warm! Temperatures reaching the lower 80s with a mixture of sun and a few high clouds. Remaining breezy, winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 83.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds roll in and there is a chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms especially through the afternoon. Staying warm with a high in the middle 70s. High of 75.

LONG RANGE: The rain chances continue into Thursday with a steadier rain likely. This will last through most of the day before high pressure moves back in for the end of the week. Lots of Sunshine by Friday with cooler temperatures behind the system. The lower 60s are looking likely before the 70s make a return next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 25th 2021

Sunday’s High: 50

Sunday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

