CASS COUNTY, Mich.. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.

It happened just after 11:10 on U.S. 12 just west of Beebe Road in Milton Township.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on.

48-year-old Prinscella Outlaw died from her injuries.

The other driver only suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

