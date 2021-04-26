Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw retires after latest concussion

CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Shaw has retired after 10 seasons in the NHL. The gritty forward played a key role in helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cup championships. He announced his retirement on the advice of his doctors. Shaw suffered multiple concussions. He had not played since the latest head injury on Feb. 9. In all, Shaw piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes during seven seasons in Chicago and three with Montreal. Shaw is 29.

