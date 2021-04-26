Advertisement

Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw retires after latest concussion

Shaw is 29.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw (65) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL...
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Andrew Shaw (65) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Shaw has retired after 10 seasons in the NHL. The gritty forward played a key role in helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cup championships. He announced his retirement on the advice of his doctors. Shaw suffered multiple concussions. He had not played since the latest head injury on Feb. 9. In all, Shaw piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes during seven seasons in Chicago and three with Montreal. Shaw is 29.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

