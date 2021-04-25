Team Leadership: 13 players working as SWAT leaders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring football is a time for the Irish to test out players in different positions, get used to new coaches, have the early enrollees get settled, but it’s also a time to find the next team leadership.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the leadership development is a work in progress.

Notre Dame Football is once again dividing the team up into ten different SWAT groups.

Thirteen players are considered SWAT leaders with three groups having two leaders and seven having individual groups.

Kyren Williams and Jack Coan, Bo Bauer and Shayne Simon, and Jay Bramblett and Jonathan Doerer share leaderships for their teams with the remaining seven leading their respective groups.

“[Kyle] Hamilton, [Jarrett] Patterson, Avery Davis, [Kurt] Hinish, Drew White, Myron [Tagovailoa-Amosa], [Josh] Lugg, there’s a lot of guys that are veterans in our program that have been asked to be SWAT leaders,” Kelly said. “Those are our SWAT leaders that I’ve just laid out to you. So they’ve been given the opportunity over the last few months to lead and we’ll take stock on that. They’ll have this summer to lead as well and then we’ll make some decisions on who we believe will continue that and wear the C on their jersey.”

The Blue-Gold game is just one week away and it will be the traditional Blue-Gold format.

The game is open to students and staff and student-athletes families.

It will be streamed live on Peacock.

