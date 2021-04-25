South Bend Symphony uses musical innovation to connect with artists

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mannequin is helping take music to a whole new level.

Anna Clyne, a Grammy-nominated composer, has been working virtually during the pandemic.

Clyne’s husband Jody Elff developed “Pat the Head,” a mannequin that produces 3-dimensional video and stereo sound.

“He’s been doing interesting sound work for a long time, but she was having premieres all over the country and couldn’t go to them like normal; and so this was his solution to get her in the hall for all of this work that she has been doing when the pandemic wouldn’t allow that,” said Justin Zimmerman, Executive Director for the South Bend Symphony.

Clyne worked with the South Bend Symphony, as musicians got ready to perform her piece “Sound and Fury” at the Morris Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

“She, in their place in New York, can watch the rehearsal and give notes while we work on her piece. So it’s the ability to bring someone who is geographically not here in the hall for the rehearsals,” Zimmerman said.

You wear special glasses with headphones in order to get the full experience.

“Live stream is great with camera angles, but to actually sit here and hear the stereo audio as if you were sitting in the seat, it’s just a different experience...Our big focus has been using technology and coming up with innovated ways to reach audiences that we couldn’t get and to reach artists that we normally couldn’t have,” Zimmerman said.

They hope to offer this experience for all audience members in the near future.

The South Bend Symphony is now performing live concerts every two weeks.

