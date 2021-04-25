Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for Shane Nguyen, a 55-year-old man who is missing from Fort Wayne.

From the Fort Wayne Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared,

The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Nguyen, a 55 year old Asian male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 142 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a black 2013 Honda Odyssey Van with Indiana license plate VSU544.

Shane is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles north east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shane Nguyen, contact the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-481-6827 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.