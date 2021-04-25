Advertisement

Royals win 4th straight, blank slumping Tigers 4-0

Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings, and the Kansas City Royals kept Detroit’s offense quiet again in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers.

A day after the Royals prevailed 2-1 in a game that took 2 hours, 10 minutes, Duffy allowed four hits while striking out eight.

He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals, who have won four straight.

Kansas City has allowed only three runs through the first three games of this series.

The Tigers have lost nine of 10.

