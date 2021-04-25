Advertisement

Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger at crime scene

Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his neighbor's driveway. He faces multiple charges, including criminal damage.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Maricopa Police Department said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

