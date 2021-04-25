Plymouth hosts annual Home and Outdoor Show

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a way to spruce up your home or your lawn, head to the Home and Outdoor Show in Plymouth.

This annual show at The Zone Sports Complex features 30 different vendors with everything from security system specialists to experts who can help with your landscaping needs.

The director of the event says it’s the perfect way to shop for everything home-related.

“There’s a little bit of everything here, so one-stop shopping. They don’t have to go to four or five different places. They can just come here and talk to the vendors we have here,” Executive Officer Kim McKibbin said.

“The other part of it too is supporting your locals. There is nothing better than going out in your community and supporting one another. That’s what it’s all about,” Cottage Watchmen Security Sales Rep Rachel Rhoades said.

The show will be back up and running Sunday from noon to 4 with a five-dollar admission.

