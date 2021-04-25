Advertisement

Penn, St. Joseph win 78th Goshen Relays

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marked the 78th running of the Goshen Relays held at Foreman Field.

Thirty different schools were represented across 14 different events.

In Class A, Penn came away with the narrow victory over Northridge, beating them by just half a point by a score of 100.5 to 100. It’s the Kingsmen’s first title since 2013.

In Class B, St. Joseph was victorious beating Northwood by five points. The Panthers had won the last four events.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
Corporal Scott Severns was shot during a robbery attempt in South Bend, back on April 21, 2006,...
SBPD remembers fallen officer

Latest News

Saturday marked the 78th running of the Goshen Relays held at Foreman Field.
Penn, St. Joseph win 78th Goshen Relays
Drew White, a SWAT leader, participates in spring practice on April 24, 2021.
Team Leadership: 13 players working as SWAT leaders
Thirteen players are considered SWAT leaders with three groups having two leaders and seven...
Team Leadership: 13 players working as SWAT leaders
Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal (1) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning double...
Madrigal drives in winning run as White Sox beat Rangers 2-1