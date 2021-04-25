Penn, St. Joseph win 78th Goshen Relays

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marked the 78th running of the Goshen Relays held at Foreman Field.

Thirty different schools were represented across 14 different events.

In Class A, Penn came away with the narrow victory over Northridge, beating them by just half a point by a score of 100.5 to 100. It’s the Kingsmen’s first title since 2013.

In Class B, St. Joseph was victorious beating Northwood by five points. The Panthers had won the last four events.

