No. 6 Irish erase nine-run deficit to sweep doubleheader, claim series over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The sixth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had a comeback for the ages to sweep the doubleheader and claim the series against the Boston College Eagles. The Irish (20-8, 18-8 ACC) trailed 9-0 and scored 12 runs in the eighth inning of game two to clinch the rubber match 13-9 after winning game one of the doubleheader 5-2.

It is the largest come from behind win for the Irish since 2009 when they erased a 9-0 deficit and beat St. John’s 11-10 in the BIG EAST tournament. With the series win, the Irish continue to be the only ACC team to not drop a conference series this season.

The Irish rally started in the seventh with one run followed by a 12-run eighth inning to take their first lead of the game. David LaManna got the go-ahead hit as he beat out an infield single to score two runs with two outs in the inning to put the Irish up 10-9. The Irish scored three more runs after a steal home from Jack Brannigan and a two-RBI double from Kyle Hess. Liam Simon and Aidan Tyrell shut

John Michael Bertrand and Tanner Kohlhepp paced the Irish in the win in game one. The duo combined to allow just two runs and five hits in the game. With a one run game in the ninth, Niko Kavadas put the stamp on the win with a two-run home run to give the Irish some breathing room.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 2

The Eagles took the early lead in the second game of the doubleheader in the bottom of the first. A leadoff double by Frelick and two consecutive ground outs brought him home for the game’s first run.

The Eagles had a big inning in the third. They loaded the bases twice and scored five runs for their biggest scoring inning of the weekend. Boston College tacked on two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 9-0.

Notre Dame got on the board in the seventh with their first run of the game coming from Zack Prajzner scoring on a Spencer Myers groundout.

The Irish bats got the long ball going in the eighth, as they had two leave the yard. Kavadas hit a solo shot for his second of the day and Prajzner hit a three-run blast to pull the Irish within 9-5.

Hess also scored in the inning after Myers beat out an infield single and forced an errant throw from the second baseman making it a three run game. Myers made it a two run game when he came home on the walk from Carter Putz. The Irish got it down to a one run game at 9-8 after Ryan Cole scored on the walk from Brannigan.

Notre Dame took its first lead after LaManna legged out an infield single to score Cole and Kavadas and give the Irish a 10-9 advantage. The Irish kept it coming in the inning with three more runs. Brannigan stole home and then Hess scored two on a bases-loaded ground rule double to right to increase the lead to 13-9.

In the final two innings, Simon and Tyrell held off any Eagle rally as the Irish wrapped up another ACC series win.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

The Irish got rolling in the first inning, loading the bases with no outs. Myers came home to score the game’s first run on the sacrifice fly from Putz. Then some heady base running led to the next Irish run. Kavadas broke towards second and as the throw went to second, Cole sprinted home and beat the throw to give the Irish a 2-0 lead.

Notre Dame added a run in the second as Myers picked up his second hit of the game to score Prajzner. After two innings of play, the Irish led 3-0.

The score stayed that way until the seventh inning thanks to the stellar outing from Bertrand. After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the second, Bertrand retired the next 11 batters to keep the Eagle offense at bay.

In the seventh, the Eagles finally broke through and scored two in the inning to bring it within one at 3-2 through seven. Kohlhepp came on in relief in the seventh and collected the final two outs of the inning.

Heading into the ninth, the Irish got some insurance runs from who else but Kavadas. He took a 2-2 fastball the other way and it cleared the wall in left center for a two run homer. It was Kavadas’ 14th home run of the season and he is now tied for 10th all-time for most home runs in a single season.

Kohlhepp closed the door for the Irish over the final few innings, retiring all eight batters he faced. He collected his second save of the season to even the series up for the Irish.

STATS OF THE GAME

The nine-run deficit is the largest come from behind victory for the Irish since 2009 when they trail 9-0 and defeated St. John’s 11-10.

The Irish scored 12 runs in the eighth inning, eight of those runs coming with two outs. It is the most runs in an ACC game since the Irish joined the league in 2014.

Niko Kavadas hit his 14th and 15th home runs of the season in the doubleheader, he now sits tied for ninth in Notre Dame history for the most home runs in a single season.

UP NEXT

The Irish will return to campus to prepare for a midweek contest on Tuesday. Notre Dame will welcome Valpo back to campus for the second meeting of three between the two schools this season. Tuesday’s game is set for a 5 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.