No. 2 Irish fall to No. 4 UNC on the road, 12-10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 2 Fighting Irish dropped a hardfought 12-10 decision at No. 4 UNC on Sunday afternoon inside Kenan Stadium.

The Irish attack was balanced against the Tar Heels, as the trio of Pat Kavanagh (2G, 1A), Wheaton Jackoboice (2G, 1A) and Griffin Westlin (1G, 2A) each finished with three points. Will Yorke also found the back of the net twice for two scores.

Notre Dame’s goalie Liam Entenmann finished the day with 13 saves, making a few highlight reel stops in the first half to keep the UNC attack in check.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first quarter was dominated by the goalies, each making six saves in the first 15 minutes of play. The Irish struck first but the Tar Heels answered with two of their own to lead 2-1 after the first frame.

Both sides traded punches in the second quarter with each team scoring three to move the score to 5-4 at the halftime break. The highlight of the game came in the second quarter from Kavanagh where in one motion he scooped and shoveled a shot past the UNC goalie without looking.

The Tar Heels took over the game in the third quarter, finding the back of the net five times and holding the Irish to just two goals to make the score 10-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

After the hosts scored the opening goal of the fourth Notre Dame answered with two goals in just over a minute to close to within two at 11-9 with 7:54 remaining. Both teams added a goal in the final three minutes of play and UNC escaped with the 12-10 win.

Up Next

The Irish close out the regular season at Arlotta Stadium with a rematch against Syracuse at noon ET on Saturday, May 1. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.