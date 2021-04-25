Advertisement

Madrigal drives in winning run as White Sox beat Rangers 2-1

Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal (1) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning double...
Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal (1) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning double scoring Luis Robert during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Nick Madrigal doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Liam Hendriks allowed a tying homer in the top half, and the Chicago White Sox recovered to beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Luis Robert led off the White Sox ninth with an infield single.

Rookie phenom Yermín Mercedes was intentionally walked before Madrigal delivered the winning hit off John King with two outs.

Willie Calhoun hit his first homer of the season off Hendriks to tie the game.

It was Hendriks’ second blown save in six chances with his new team.

He got the final five outs the previous night.

4/24/2021 10:44:51 PM (GMT -4:00)

