Kopech dominant, fans 10 in 5 innings, White Sox sweep Texas

CHICAGO (AP) - Michael Kopech struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 for their season-high fourth straight win.

Kopech continued to impress after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run, on a homer by David Dahl, and four hits without allowing a walk in a career-high 87 pitches.

Kopech filled in for ace Lucas Giolito, who cut his finger while opening a bottle.

4/25/2021 6:08:52 PM (GMT -4:00)