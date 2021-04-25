Advertisement

Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey talks to her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP Images)
By Associated Press and Anna Jane Howell
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.

The school announced the move Sunday.

Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana.

She is a legendary former Louisiana Tech basketball player and a former assistant coach to the Lady Techsters as well.

She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.

Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/25/2021 6:44:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
Corporal Scott Severns was shot during a robbery attempt in South Bend, back on April 21, 2006,...
SBPD remembers fallen officer

Latest News

Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady, center, waves to fans as he is taken off the court after he...
Marian grad Devin Cannady suffers gruesome ankle injury during game against Pacers
Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a...
Royals win 4th straight, blank slumping Tigers 4-0
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, left, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins...
Kopech dominant, fans 10 in 5 innings, White Sox sweep Texas
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, on...
Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0