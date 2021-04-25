Kelly wants Irish to improve in the red zone

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - By all accounts, Notre Dame Football had a successful year last year, finishing with an undefeated regular season and their second College Football Playoff appearance in three years.

But despite ending the season as one of the top four teams in the country, the Irish finished 84th in country in one crucial category.

That would be red zone touchdown efficiency.

The Irish only scored touchdowns 35 times despite being in the red zone 60 times.

That’s just 58%.

“You’ve got to trust guys,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “You’ve got to be able to let the ball go. Windows open and close so quickly down there. There’s no time for hesitation. Those that are extremely efficient down there have a great sense of what we’re trying to accomplish down there in the passing game and really trust their guys in terms of getting the ball out.”

Kelly says the Irish were most effective last season on drive routes with the tight ends but knows they need to improve when they’re facing multiple reads.

It’s something he’s been stressing throughout spring practice.

“I like what our quarterbacks have done,” Kelly said. “They’ve been more decisive. They have to be. We’ve got to be able to be more proficient in the red zone.”

Fans can see how well the Irish have worked on their red zone efficiency this Saturday during the Blue-Gold game.

