Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is ready to contribute day one in the NFL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have officially reached NFL Draft Week with many Golden Domers hoping to hear their name called in Cleveland starting this Thursday..

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

He has spent the last couple of months training in Texas.

JOK says he’s been focusing on his weight and getting into good eating habits.

The 2020 Butkus Award winner says he’s ready to contribute to his future NFL team starting on day one.

“I think when I step on the field, my attitude kind of differs from others,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “Just willing to attack, willing to be physical, willing to take chances, willing to make plays, a fierce competitor, just coming from my foundation and where I’m from. In terms of the offense, in terms of their skills and their speed, I think I just match up just as well. I run fast, I’m physical and I’m quick reacting, but not too quick that I can’t be patient to wait for a play to develop in front of my eyes, so I think in terms of the offense and moving on to this next level, I think I’ll just be ready for it.”

JOK says he plans to watch the draft at home in Virginia with those closest to him.

The draft gets underway this Thursday at 8 on ABC.

