Heat waste big lead, then hang on late to beat Bulls 106-101

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first...
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Kendrick Nunn had 22 and the Miami Heat held off a big Chicago rally to beat the Bulls 106-101 on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 assists for the Heat, and Jimmy Butler added 20 points.

Miami trailed but saw what was a 24-point lead cut to two in the final moments.

Coby White scored 31 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 14.

The Bulls outscored the Heat 60-45 in the second half, but wound up losing for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

The teams will meet in Miami again Monday.

4/24/2021 10:29:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

