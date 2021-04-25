Cool and breezy today but warmer weather on the way!
Temperatures in the 40s much of the day, stay warm!
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
- A cold day is on tap for Michiana, but at least we are DRY!
- A northerly breeze of 10-20 mph will keep us on the colder side today.
- Many of us won’t make it out of the 40s, with a high around 50 degrees.
- A mix of sun and clouds today with a bit more sunshine tomorrow.
- Much better temps though, in the 70s Monday and 80s Tuesday!
- Next weather maker works its way in Tuesday night into Monday, bringing us rain and t-storm chances primarily on Wednesday, wrapping up on Thursday.
- Temps settle around normal in the 60s after that.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.