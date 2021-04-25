Advertisement

Benn scores in OT, lifts Stars to 2-1 win over Red Wings

Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings defenseman...
Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Jamie Benn scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Dallas outshot Detroit by more than three times and had the puck for much of the game, but trailed after Dennis Cholowski scored late in the first period until Mark Pysyk made it 1-all early in the third.

Benn took advantage of a Detroit turnover in the extra period, carried the puck into the left circle and lifted a shot over Jonathan Bernier’s blocker.

Anton Khudobin stopped 16 shots for the Stars and Bernier had a season-high 50 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/24/2021 10:31:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
Transition to 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts Saturday
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
The skeletal remains that were found in North Liberty last year have been identified.
Human remains found in North Liberty identified
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex

Latest News

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) puts up a shot against Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson (20)...
Pacers use late 12-0 run to beat Pistons 115-109
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first...
Heat waste big lead, then hang on late to beat Bulls 106-101
Jack Brannigan, Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers all hit solo homers on the afternoon and Carter...
No. 6 Irish erase nine-run deficit to sweep doubleheader, claim series over Boston College
Kansas City Royals' Josh Staumont celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the...
Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1